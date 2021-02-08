Punjab SC panel asks additional chief secy to ensure relief to activist Naudeep Kaur
ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:45 IST
Taking suo-moto notice of a news published in a section of the media highlighting the matter of labour rights activist Naudeep Kaur, the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Monday asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to intervene in the matter to ensure relief to the victim at the earliest. "The Commission has also sought a report in this regard by February 23 after initiating immediate action," stated the press release by the commission.
Disclosing this here today, Tejinder Kaur, chairperson Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission said that the commission has taken suo moto cognisance since the victim is a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib district. In a communique to the Additional Chief Secretary Home Affairs and Justice, the Commission has requested him tko intervene and ensure relief to the victim as the matter was serious and was an act of atrocity on a member of the Scheduled Castes.
Pertinently, an English daily has published a news item regarding the matter of labour rights activist Naudeep Kaur (23), who had been in police custody for almost a month and was denied bail by a Sessions Court in Haryana. (ANI)
