West Bengal govt allots Singur land to five investors for agro industries

The West Bengal Cabinet on Mondayapproved allotment of land to five investors in Singur foragro-based industries.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said thecabinet gave its go-ahead for the allotment from about 10.3acre of the agro-industrial park that belongs to The WestBengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC).

He, however, did not elaborate further on themodalities.

Banerjee had recently said an agro-industrial parkwill be set up at Singur in Hooghly district to createemployment opportunities in the agrarian area.

''The land there is very fertile and this is being doneso the farmers can sell their products and display theproduce...'' she had said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to offer jobsto the next of kin in case of death of civic police officials,and raise the retirement age to 65 for those in administrativeposts in educational institutions, Chatterjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)