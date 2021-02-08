Left Menu

Eight held for stopping marriage procession of Dalit youth in MP's Mandsaur

The marriage procession of a Dalit youth was stopped by miscreants in Guradia Mata village of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said, adding that eight accused were arrested.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The marriage procession of a Dalit youth was stopped by miscreants in Guradia Mata village of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said, adding that eight accused were arrested. The accused assaulted the groom Deepak and his relatives who were taking part in the procession. According to the relatives of Deepak, the accused used casteist slurs against him and his community.

Eight people were arrested under the SC/ST act by the police after a complaint was filed by Deepak's uncle, Mukesh. "A day before yesterday, we got information that a marriage procession was stopped by some people in Shamgarh police station of Mandsaur. The police took immediate action and have arrested eight people," said Superintendent of Police Sidharth Chaudhary. (ANI)

