Tweet in favour of protesting farmers: AAP to Tendulkar

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon haswritten a letter to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar asking himto tweet in favour of protesting farmers as demanded by ayoung man who reportedly protested outside the former Indiacaptains residence here on Monday.

Sharma Menon said the man, Ranjeet Bagal, came all theway from Pandharpur in Solapur district, around 400km fromMumbai, to request Tendulkar to put out at least one tweetin support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's newagriculture laws near Delhi for more than two months now.

In a photo shared by the AAP, Bagal can be seenholding in his hands a poster which questions Tendulkar whenhe will tweet in support of farmers.

The poster also bears the name of the SwabhimaniShetkari Sanghatana, a farmer organisation led by former MPRaju Shetti.

Preeti Sharma Menon has endorsed Ranjeet's requestand has written an open letter to Sachin Tendulkar, imploringhim to tweet in favour of our farmers who are protesting, astatement from the AAP said.

Several celebrities, including Tendulkar, andlegendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, recently rallied around thecentral government on social media using hashtags#IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets byAmerican pop singer Rihanna and climate activist GretaThunberg who had backed the agitating farmers.

