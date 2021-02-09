Left Menu

Thick blanket of fog envelops parts of Delhi

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, drastically affecting visibility.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:03 IST
Visuals from the Ghazipur border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, drastically affecting visibility. Some parts of the national capital reported 'very poor' air quality. The AQI (Air Quality Index) in Chandni Chowk was reported at 365, while in Aya Nagar, it was reported at 264, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the minimum temperature at 10.6 in Palam, 7.8 in Safdarjung, 11.0 at the Ridge and 9.2 in Aya Nagar. AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)

