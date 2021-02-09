Fire breaks out at chemical company in Mumbai's Taloja area

A major blaze broke out in a chemical factory at the Taloja area of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. The incident took place around 12 noon at a chemical company located on plot no 34 of the Taloja industrial estate.

According to the fire service department, at least eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse flames. The fire fighting operations are underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

