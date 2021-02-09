Left Menu

Laying emphasis on organic farming, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said laboratories certifying organic agriculture products should be established at divisional levels in the state.Chairing a high-level meeting of various departments at the Lok Bhavan here, Adityanath said that people were giving priority to organic farm products.The need of the hour is to promote organic farming.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:48 IST
Adityanath orders setting up of labs to certify organic farm produce at divisional level in state
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Laying emphasis on organic farming, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said laboratories certifying organic agriculture products should be established at divisional levels in the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting of various departments at the Lok Bhavan here, Adityanath said that people were giving priority to organic farm products.

''The need of the hour is to promote organic farming. Laboratories certifying organic agriculture products should be established at the divisional level in the state,'' he added.

In a statement issued by the state government, Adityanath said diversification of agriculture is a good medium to increase the income of farmers.

''Farmers in some districts of the state have grown crops using innovative experiments, which were not considered to be appropriate as per the local climate and soil. The cultivation of strawberry, dragon fruit and black rice in the state have given a new message to the country and the world. The 'Strawberry Mahotsav' in Jhansi has generated awareness among farmers,'' he said.

The chief minister also directed that a dragon fruit festival be held in the state on the lines of the 'Strawberry Mahotsav'.

Adityanath further said setting up of universities in Public-Private Partnership mode should be considered in divisions that don't have such institutions of higher education.

