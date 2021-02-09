Farmers in Haryana happy, some frustrated leaders using them to grind own axe: Khattar

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:14 IST
Claiming that farmers in Haryana are happy, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday targeted Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, alleging that some ''frustrated'' leaders were using the farmers to grind their own axe.

Tikait, the BKU leader from Uttar Pradesh, whose emotional appeal recently had revived the protest that was losing momentum after the January 26 violence in Delhi, has in the past one week addressed a series of 'Kisan Mahapanchayats' in Haryana.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the three farm laws were framed keeping in view the interests of the farmers. But there are some frustrated leaders whose intent is something else.

''Be it Chaduni or Rakesh Tikait, they are not doing anything in the interests of farmers. Instead they are using the farmers to grind their own axe and serve their own interests,'' Khattar told reporters.

He said the BJP-led government in Haryana has been giving a number of facilities to farmers, started several schemes for them and at the same time ensured smooth procurement of crops.

''In Haryana, farmers are happy. To the few who have been misguided, we appeal them to sit and hold talks. After threadbare discussion (on farm laws), if the government feels some things need to be set right, definitely that will be done,'' the chief minister said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the Centre has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

To a question if farmers can expect anything special in this year's state budget, Khattar said, ''When Budget is prepared, whatever is necessary for various sections we make those provisions. For farmers too, we make provisions and this year too we will have some good things for them.'' PTI SUN VSD NSDNSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

