Serological samples of bird droppings from Delhi zoo test positive for avian influenza

Seven serological samples of birds collected from the National Zoological Park in the national capital have been found positive for avian influenza (Bird flu), zoo authorities informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Seven serological samples of birds collected from the National Zoological Park in the national capital have been found positive for avian influenza (Bird flu), zoo authorities informed on Tuesday. "7 serological samples of droppings of birds and environments collected from 4 different points in National Zoological Park, New Delhi had been sent to National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal by animal husbandry department of Delhi NCT on February 3 which have been found positive for avian influenza virus," read the release by National Zoological Park.

Earlier, six serological samples of National zoological park, New Delhi sent to NIHSAD, Bhopal on January 19 were found negative of Avian Influenza virus. "Furthermore, birds in captivity and free-ranging birds are behaving normally as per the reports and all possible prophylactic measures and drills related to disinfection are regularly being taken," read the release.

Zoo authorities said surveillance will continue and samples collected would be sent for further serological examinations as per protocols. The zoo is already closed and will remain furthermore, they said. According to the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, till January 30 outbreaks of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in 10 States/UTs- Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir) for poultry birds.

13 States/UTs including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Bihar reported Avian Influenza among Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds. (ANI)





