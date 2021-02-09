Left Menu

Odisha govt approves 8 new industrial projects of over Rs 1,242 crore

The Odisha government on Tuesday approved eight industrial projects to the tune of Rs 1242.02 crore.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:22 IST
Odisha govt approves 8 new industrial projects of over Rs 1,242 crore
Odisha government logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Tuesday approved eight industrial projects to the tune of Rs 1242.02 crore. The 98th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority of the Odisha government, headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra approved 8 industrial projects in the Metal and Metal Downstream, IT and ESDM, Manufacturing, Logistics and Tourism sectors.

According to an official release of the Odisha government, these industrial projects are further expected to render 3135 employment opportunities in the state. The details of the eight projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by SLSWCA is listed below:--

*A 30,000 MTPA Atomized Iron Powder plant by M/s SLM Powders Private Limited against an investment of Rs 67.83 crore to be set up in IDCO - Kalunga Industrial Estate, Dist - Sundergarh, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 430 persons. *A manufacturing unit of PET Preforms and Closures (Unit-II) of 24,000 tonnes per annum capacity for the Food and Beverage Industries to be set up by M/s Oricon Enterprises Ltd in Khordha with an investment of Rs 120 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 110 persons.

*A Manufacturing unit for production of Solar Panel, Advanced storage batteries like Li-ion Battery, Electronics Products for Energy Management, Electromechanical Components and USB data cable and HDMI cable by M/s Surya International at EMC Park (Info Valley), Dist- Khordha with an investment of Rs 67.50 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 680 persons. *A Logistics Park by M/s Jagannath Industrial and Logistics Parks Private Limited at Tangi Choudwar in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 140 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 110 persons.

*Integrated Heavy Beach Sands Project by IREL IDCOL Ltd. at Krushnaprasad in Puri with an investment of Rs 460 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 800 persons. *A 5-star Hotel-cum-Luxury Resort by M/s Pravat Hospitality Private Limited in Puri with an investment of Rs 135.69 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 350 persons.

*A 5-star Luxury Resort by M/s. Swosti Premium Ltd in Puri with an investment of Rs 134 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 310 persons. *A 4-star Hotel by Hotel Eden Roc in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 117 crore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 345 persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar police raid headquarters of Suu Kyi's NLD party - lawmakers

Police in Myanmar raided the headquarters of Aung San Suu Kyis National League for Democracy NLD party in Yangon late on Tuesday, two elected lawmakers from the party said. The raid was carried out by about a dozen police personnel, who for...

Rajasthan Budget session to begin on Wednesday

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin from Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishras address, according to a statement. This will be the sixth session of the fifteenth assembly. Governor Mishra will deliver his ad...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm TOP STORIES DEL26 UKD-2NDLD FLOOD Ukhand disaster Toll rises to 31, race against time to rescue those trapped in tunnel DehradunJoshimath The death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 31 ...

Trying to prepare scoping paper to quickly start FTA review with Japan, ASEAN: Goyal

The Commerce and Industry Ministry is trying to prepare a roadmap and a scoping paper to quickly start review of respective free trade agreements with Japan and ASEAN, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.The Commerce and Industry Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021