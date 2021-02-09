PHD Chamber supports farm laws; asks stakeholders to send their views to SC-appointed panel

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday supported the new farm laws, saying they have the ''best of intention'' to enhance farmers' income, while asking industry stakeholders to send their views about the reforms to the Supreme Court-appointed panel.

The chamber held a virtual meeting with industry stakeholders to deliberate on submission of joint comments to the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws. Senior agriculture ministry official P K Swain and farm expert Vijay Sardana were also present in the meeting. Highlighting the importance of the agriculture sector for development of the economy, PHD Chamber's Senior Vice President Pradeep Multani said in the meeting, ''The farm reform laws that have been adopted have the best of intentions for improving the farmers' rights and enhancing their remuneration.'' However, the intensity of farmers' agitation had led the Supreme Court to form a committee ''which has adopted the democratic way of seeking inputs from all stakeholders'', he said in a statement issued after the meeting. ''PHD Chamber stands in complete solidarity with the government and pledges to extend wholehearted support, in whatever means required and possible, this is our way of contributing to the process of policy formulation,'' Multani added. Echoing the views, PHD Chamber's Agriculture Committee Chairman Nand Kishor Aggarwal said there is a need to put forward facts and figures to understand the situation of farmers and accordingly formulate laws for their betterment. ''The industry stakeholders need to take responsibility to write to a committee made by the Supreme Court to support them and, the reforms created are in the interest of the farmers,'' Aggarwal said. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh are protesting at Delhi borders for over two months now seeking repeal of the three new farm laws and are demanding legal backing for minimum support price of crops. The 11 rounds of talks between the central government and protesting unions have failed to yield any concrete results. The government has offered some concessions, including suspension of the laws for 18 months, which the farm unions have rejected. On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the new laws for two months and appointed a panel to examine the whole issue and submit a report within two months.

