Left Menu

Farmers' body blames Centre and WB govt for PM-Kisan scheme dues

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:24 IST
Farmers' body blames Centre and WB govt for PM-Kisan scheme dues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A farmers body on Tuesday lashedout at both the Centre and West Bengal governments for playingpolitics over paying the lawful dues to more than 70 lakhcultivators of the state under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Schemesince February 2019.

It demanded coordination at a war footing to save thefarmers in the state.

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee(AIKSCC) condemned non-payment of Rs 12,000 due to everyfarmer family of Bengal under the scheme and BJPs attempts tolink payment to its electoral success.

AIKSCC also announced 'Kisan Adhikar Yatra' by itsconstituent organisations with the first from February 10-12in the Sunderbans followed by others across the state.

This non-payment of dues to farmers is a politicalgame played by the TMC government in the state and theBJP-led government at the Centre ... Six instalments of Rs2000 (aggregating to Rs 12,000) have become due to Bengalfarmers, a statement by the farmers' body said.

Under the PM Kisan scheme Rs 6,000 per year in threeequal instalments is provided to small and marginal farmershaving a combined landholding of up to two hectares.

Unfortunately since inception (of the scheme),farmers of Bengal have been deprived of payment under thescheme because the state government had failed to certify theland records of applicant farmers and the Centre has not usedresources and databases at its disposal to overcome theobstacles ... to ensure that Bengal farmers receive thepayment, it said.

On Monday Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the stategovernment had already sent names of 2.5 lakh farmers to theCentre for inclusion in the PM-Kisan scheme but they were yetto get any benefit.

AIKSCC in its statement expressed shock and dismay atPrime Minister Narendra Modis announcement at a rally inHaldia on Sunday that once BJP forms the government in Bengalafter the state election, it will take all steps to implementall stalled programmes like Ayushman Bharat and PM KisanSamman Nidhi.

The prime minister had held Banerjee responsible fordepriving farmers of the state of the benefits of the PM-Kisan scheme. He had said more than 23 lakh farmers of Bengalhad applied online to take advantage of the scheme, which waslaunched in February 2019, but the state government hadstopped the verification process.

Banerjee had rebuffed the key farmers programme of theCentre opposing direct cash. It had instead insisted to routethe funds through the state government for disbursal among thefarmers. She had last month softened her government's standand agreed to implement the PM-Kisan project in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delay in currency reform puts donor support for Sudan at risk

Sudans new cabinet faces pressure to push through rapid currency reform or risk endangering its path to debt relief and to international financial support for its shaky political transition, diplomats and analysts say. Failure to devalue th...

6 projects recommended for special package under investment promotion scheme

Six projects in Rajasthan have been recommended for consideration of special package under the states investment promotion scheme.The suggestions were made during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, accor...

Uproar in Jaipur civic body over liabilities

There was heavy uproar in the first general body meeting of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation where an annual budget of Rs 783.60 crore was passed.The budget was presented by Mayor Munesh Gurjar, who said during her speech that ther...

J&K: DDC members from Budgam hold protest, demand re-election for chairman's post

A group of elected District Development Council DDC members from Budgam on Tuesday held a protest here, demanding re-election for the post of chairperson.The group protested at the National Conference NC headquarters Nawai-Subah after meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021