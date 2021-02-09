Left Menu

Customs at Chennai Airport seize drugs worth Rs 5.1 crore, 2 held

Customs Authority at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday seized drugs worth Rs 5.1 crores and arrested two persons in the matter.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:52 IST
Visual of drugs seized at Chennai airport (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Customs Authority at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday seized drugs worth Rs 5.1 crores and arrested two persons in the matter. "Customs at Chennai International airport seized 44 kg of hashish valued at Rs 4.4 crores and 700 grams of Methaphetamine crystals valued at Rs 70 lakhs. Both Hashish and Meth crystals valued at Rs 5.1 crore were seized under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Two arrested," read the press lease by the Customs authority at the Chennai airport.

The cargo was expected to be shipped to Doha. In a tweet, the customs authority informed, "Chennai Air Cargo Customs: 44 kg Hashish and 700 grams meth crystals valued at Rs. 5.1 crore, concealed in digital weighing scales, destined for Doha(Qatar) seized under NDPS Act at export shed ACC. Exporter and Customs House Agent (CHA) staff arrested." (ANI)

