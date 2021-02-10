Olympics-Toyota president disappointed by comments from Tokyo 2020 chief Mori
Toyota President Akio Toyoda said his company was disappointed by recent comments from Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori which were contrary to the values that the Japanese automaker respects and supports. Toyota is a worldwide Olympic sponsor.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:13 IST
Toyota President Akio Toyoda said his company was disappointed by recent comments from Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori which were contrary to the values that the Japanese automaker respects and supports. The comment was read out by an executive at the company's earnings briefing and came after Mori incited anger at home and abroad with remarks last week that women talk too much causing meetings to drag on.
The executive, Operating Officer Jun Nagata, said the company issued Toyoda's message on Wednesday because it concluded it should not keep silent. Toyota is a worldwide Olympic sponsor.
