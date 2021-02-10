Left Menu

SONA: Lindiwe Zulu kick-starts monitoring visits to W Cape

Given the country’s GBVF challenge, the Minister will also interact with staff at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children as well as GBV survivors on issues impacting on their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:58 IST
SONA: Lindiwe Zulu kick-starts monitoring visits to W Cape
Zulu will also revisit the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Bellville local office, where she will interact with social grant beneficiaries and applicants. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has kick-started compliance and monitoring visits to the Western Cape as part of the build-up to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

Zulu is starting her three-day outreach programme today with a visit to the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children in Manenberg where she is expected to interact with the leadership of the local community.

Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) forms part of the Department of Social Development's core function and given that the scourge of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) has increased, there is a public outcry for the government to take decisive measures to end GBVF in all its forms.

Given the country's GBVF challenge, the Minister will also interact with staff at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children as well as GBV survivors on issues impacting on their lives.

The Minister will also hand over a cheque for GBV survivor empowerment services.

Zulu will also revisit the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Bellville local office, where she will interact with social grant beneficiaries and applicants. She will also check on service delivery improvement, and progress on implementation of the Ten-Point Plan.

On Thursday, the Minister will conduct a site visit in the Mfuleni District to interact with staff members of Gwebsa - a National Development Agency (NDA) supported the project and NDA volunteers.

To address measures of ensuring safety and protection of human rights for older persons who were evicted by the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged, the Minister and Western Cape MEC for Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, will on Friday engage with older persons on issues impact them directly, on their daily lives.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We offered to discuss clause by clause three farm laws; If there are any shortcomings, there is no problem in making changes: PM Modi.

We offered to discuss clause by clause three farm laws If there are any shortcomings, there is no problem in making changes PM Modi....

Chandigarh University announces admissions-2021 for distance education programs

Chandigarh India, February 10 ANINewsVoir Adopting blended and technology-driven learning for its distance education programs, the Institute of Distance and Online Learning of Chandigarh University has announced admissions to January-2021 i...

Hindalco consolidated Q3 soars 77 pc to Rs 1,877 cr

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported 76.74 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 1,877 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year mainly driven by...

Three die as car plunges into canal in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 10 PTI Three people including awoman died after the car in which they were travelling fellinto a canal in Warangal district on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened at around 9.30 aminParvathagiri Mandal when the car w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021