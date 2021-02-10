SONA: Lindiwe Zulu kick-starts monitoring visits to W Cape

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has kick-started compliance and monitoring visits to the Western Cape as part of the build-up to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

Zulu is starting her three-day outreach programme today with a visit to the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children in Manenberg where she is expected to interact with the leadership of the local community.

Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) forms part of the Department of Social Development's core function and given that the scourge of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) has increased, there is a public outcry for the government to take decisive measures to end GBVF in all its forms.

Given the country's GBVF challenge, the Minister will also interact with staff at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children as well as GBV survivors on issues impacting on their lives.

The Minister will also hand over a cheque for GBV survivor empowerment services.

Zulu will also revisit the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Bellville local office, where she will interact with social grant beneficiaries and applicants. She will also check on service delivery improvement, and progress on implementation of the Ten-Point Plan.

On Thursday, the Minister will conduct a site visit in the Mfuleni District to interact with staff members of Gwebsa - a National Development Agency (NDA) supported the project and NDA volunteers.

To address measures of ensuring safety and protection of human rights for older persons who were evicted by the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged, the Minister and Western Cape MEC for Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, will on Friday engage with older persons on issues impact them directly, on their daily lives.

