Adequate funds made available to NE region to fight COVID-19: Dr Jitendra Singh

Further, during F.Y. 2020-21, Rs.265.96 crore was released to the NE States, which includes Rs.180.04 crore for Assam under the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:30 IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that adequate funds were made available to the NE region to fight COVID-19. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that Ministry of Health & Family Welfare released Rs.111.34 crore to the North Eastern (NE) States during 2019-20, which includes Rs.72.53 crore for Assam under National Health Mission towards management and containment of COVID-19 pandemic. Further, during F.Y. 2020-21, Rs.265.96 crore was released to the NE States, which includes Rs.180.04 crore for Assam under the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package.

In addition, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) has sanctioned five projects worth Rs.193.32 crore in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland for strengthening health infrastructure to contain pandemic COVID-19.

Against these projects, Rs.77.33 crore have been released by the Ministry to the State Governments.

Further, during 2020-21 North Eastern Council (NEC) sanctioned Rs.25.29 crore to help eight states of North Eastern Region (NER) for fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

NEC also sanctioned a sum of Rs.24.96 crore toward livelihood generation for returned migrant workers of NER due to the pandemic.

Projects sanctioned for strengthening health infrastructure of NE States for fighting pandemic COVID-19 are at various stages of implementation. The utilization certificates against the funds released by the Ministry of DoNERare not yet due.

(With Inputs from PIB)

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

