Left Menu

Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza appointed as member of African Court

The 34th African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Ordinary Summit, which sat over the weekend, selected Ntsebeza from South Africa and Sacko Modibo from Mali as new judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:52 IST
Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza appointed as member of African Court
According to the Court, the newly elected Judges will be sworn-in during the 61st Ordinary Session scheduled for June 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has congratulated Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza's on his appointment as a member of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The 34th African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Ordinary Summit, which sat over the weekend, selected Ntsebeza from South Africa and Sacko Modibo from Mali as new judges.

The newly elected Justices are replacing Sylvain Oré from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (2010-2021), the current President of the Court, and Ângelo Vasco Matusse (2014-2021) from the Republic of Mozambique.

According to the Court, the newly elected Judges will be sworn-in during the 61st Ordinary Session scheduled for June 2021.

DIRCO Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, says the appointment is an outcome of the support and confidence African countries have in South Africa.

"South Africa wishes Advocate Ntsebeza well in his new assignment. We are glad that his extensive experience and knowledge in the field of human rights will be of immense contribution to our continent," Pandor said.

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights is the judicial arm of the AU and one of the three regional human rights courts, together with the European Court of Human Rights and the Inter-American Court of Human rights.

It was established to protect human rights in Africa, principally through the delivery of judgments.

Ntsebeza is a well-renowned judge, who has served as a Commissioner on the United Nations International Commission of Inquiry Darfur.

In South Africa, he was a Commissioner and Head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Investigative Unit.

He has also, on several occasions, served as a Judge of the High Court and the Labour Court of South Africa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GM 2020 profit drops, but it makes $6.43B despite pandemic

General Motors profit fell 4.5 per cent in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall.The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made USD 6.43 billion as demand ...

Set up empowered committee to discuss land reforms, acquisition: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has recommended to set up an empowered committee of state and central ministers to discuss issues related to land acquisition and build a consensus on land reforms in consultation with stakeholders.The report of the De...

Argentine farmers threaten protests if grains export taxes rise

Argentine farmers will hold protests if the government increases export taxes in a bid to control domestic food prices, the countrys CRA rural association said on Wednesday ahead of an afternoon meeting with President Alberto Fernandez.Ther...

Two held for cheating sellers of goods on online marketplace

Two persons have been arrested byThane police in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating peopleunder the pretext of buying their goods put up for sale on anonline marketplace, an official said on Wednesday.He said the accused duo used to issue c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021