Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza appointed as member of African Court

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has congratulated Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza's on his appointment as a member of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The 34th African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Ordinary Summit, which sat over the weekend, selected Ntsebeza from South Africa and Sacko Modibo from Mali as new judges.

The newly elected Justices are replacing Sylvain Oré from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (2010-2021), the current President of the Court, and Ângelo Vasco Matusse (2014-2021) from the Republic of Mozambique.

According to the Court, the newly elected Judges will be sworn-in during the 61st Ordinary Session scheduled for June 2021.

DIRCO Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, says the appointment is an outcome of the support and confidence African countries have in South Africa.

"South Africa wishes Advocate Ntsebeza well in his new assignment. We are glad that his extensive experience and knowledge in the field of human rights will be of immense contribution to our continent," Pandor said.

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights is the judicial arm of the AU and one of the three regional human rights courts, together with the European Court of Human Rights and the Inter-American Court of Human rights.

It was established to protect human rights in Africa, principally through the delivery of judgments.

Ntsebeza is a well-renowned judge, who has served as a Commissioner on the United Nations International Commission of Inquiry Darfur.

In South Africa, he was a Commissioner and Head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Investigative Unit.

He has also, on several occasions, served as a Judge of the High Court and the Labour Court of South Africa.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)