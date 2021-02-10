Left Menu

Protesting farmers announce 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' on Feb 18

But the government says the new legislations offer more options to farmers to sell their crops, and will help raise their incomes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:52 IST
Protesting farmers announce 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' on Feb 18
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Intensifying their agitation against the three new agricultural laws, protesting farmer unions Wednesday announced a four-hour nationwide 'rail roko' (railway blockade) on February 18.

In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest, also announced that toll collection will not be allowed in Rajasthan from February 12.

''There will be a 'rail roko' across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 18,'' the SKM said in the statement. Earlier this month, they had observed a three-hour road blockade to press their demand of repealing the three laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year. The protesters have been alleging the laws will weaken the MSP mechanism and end the mandi system. But the government says the new legislations offer more options to farmers to sell their crops, and will help raise their incomes.

