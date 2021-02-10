Left Menu

Substantial increase likely in Haryana budget for agri sector: Minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Wednesday said the agriculture sector will likely see a substantial increase in the state budget 2021-22. He said that in the fiscal year 2020-2021, Rs 3,270 crore was allocated to the agriculture sector which is likely to increase this year and it will facilitate farmers in upgrading their farming techniques and become progressive farmers.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:37 IST
Substantial increase likely in Haryana budget for agri sector: Minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JPDALALBJP)

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Wednesday said the agriculture sector will likely see a substantial increase in the state budget 2021-22. ''The upcoming state budget 2021-2022 will prove to be very significant towards enhancing farmers' income..,'' he said, a state government release quoting him said. He said that in the fiscal year 2020-2021, Rs 3,270 crore was allocated to the agriculture sector ''which is likely to increase this year and it will facilitate farmers in upgrading their farming techniques and become progressive farmers". Haryana Assembly's budget session will commence from March 5. A review meeting regarding the budget for the Agriculture Department was held here under the chairmanship of Dalal. "The State Government is assiduously working towards formulating those policies so as to enhance farmers' income," he said. Dalal during the review meeting took a stock of the progress of the various farmer friendly schemes.

The minister also asked the officers concerned to organize programmes for farmers so as to disseminate information regarding various schemes being run by the state government for the welfare of the farmers. To a question if farmers can expect anything special in this year's state budget, Chief Minister M L Khattar on Tuesday had said, ''When Budget is prepared, whatever is necessary for various sections we make those provisions. For farmers too, we make provisions and this year too we will have some good things for them".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi activists eye political mainstream after protest movement crushed

Iraqi lawyer Hussein al-Ghorabi said he left his hometown of Nassiriya four months ago after an armed group threatened him over his political activism.Now, as he moves around Iraq, he is trying to set up a political party that he and some f...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in ChhattisgarhsDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police...

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members' participation in Budget discussion.

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members participation in Budget discussion....

Farmers violence:Court asks police to upload on its website FIRs lodged at Nangloi PS

A court here has directed the Delhi police to upload on its website all the FIRs that were registered at the Nangloi police station in connection to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021