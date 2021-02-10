Substantial increase likely in Haryana budget for agri sector: Minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Wednesday said the agriculture sector will likely see a substantial increase in the state budget 2021-22. ''The upcoming state budget 2021-2022 will prove to be very significant towards enhancing farmers' income..,'' he said, a state government release quoting him said. He said that in the fiscal year 2020-2021, Rs 3,270 crore was allocated to the agriculture sector ''which is likely to increase this year and it will facilitate farmers in upgrading their farming techniques and become progressive farmers". Haryana Assembly's budget session will commence from March 5. A review meeting regarding the budget for the Agriculture Department was held here under the chairmanship of Dalal. "The State Government is assiduously working towards formulating those policies so as to enhance farmers' income," he said. Dalal during the review meeting took a stock of the progress of the various farmer friendly schemes.

The minister also asked the officers concerned to organize programmes for farmers so as to disseminate information regarding various schemes being run by the state government for the welfare of the farmers. To a question if farmers can expect anything special in this year's state budget, Chief Minister M L Khattar on Tuesday had said, ''When Budget is prepared, whatever is necessary for various sections we make those provisions. For farmers too, we make provisions and this year too we will have some good things for them".

