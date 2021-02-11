Left Menu

Argentina will not hike taxes on grain exports, tensions with growers defused

Argentine farmers had earlier warned they would protest if the government implemented a plan to hike export taxes or impose export quotas to hold down inflation. "Today it is important to convey to our producers that there will be no increase in export taxes and no intervention," said Jorge Chemes, president of Confederaciones Rurales Argentinas (CRA), after leaving a meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 04:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 04:40 IST
Argentina will not hike taxes on grain exports, tensions with growers defused

Argentina's government agreed to not hike taxes on farm exports or limit how much grain can be shipped abroad to curb rising food prices, a group representing farmers said on Wednesday. Argentine farmers had earlier warned they would protest if the government implemented a plan to hike export taxes or impose export quotas to hold down inflation.

"Today it is important to convey to our producers that there will be no increase in export taxes and no intervention," said Jorge Chemes, president of Confederaciones Rurales Argentinas (CRA), after leaving a meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez. Agriculture Minister Luis Basterra said the president had no intention of applying new taxes and met with the farmers to reach an agreement, local daily newspaper Clarin reported.

The government did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. There is currently a tax of 33% on soybean exports from Argentina and 31% on soyoil and soymeal. In the case of corn and wheat, the tax on their sales abroad is 12%. The taxes are paid by export companies, which pass the cost down to farmers.

Government officials have said those levies might be increased as the country struggles with consumer price inflation that hit 36% last year, and 4% in December alone. In recent days, Fernandez outraged farmers by accusing growers of being one of the main drivers of inflation.

Chemes, the farm chamber leader, said producers in the meeting explained to the government that the problem lies between field and retailers, and not with the farmers themselves. "It was perfectly understood that our participation in the final price is low," Chemes said.

Chemes said farmers would meet more regularly to discuss the root cause of rising food prices. Argentina is the world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal livestock feed. It is the No. 3 exporter of corn and is also among the leading international suppliers of wheat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Coach Domenech sacked by Nantes, replaced by Kombouare

Raymond Domenech has been sacked as Nantes coach after six weeks in charge following a string of poor results and has been replaced by Antoine Kombouare, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.FC Nantes announces the arrival of Antoine Kombouar...

28 UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali

Attackers opened fire on a temporary United Nations base in central Mali on Wednesday in a well-planned assault that wounded 28 peacekeepers from Togo, UN officials said.The United Nations condemned the attack in Mali, which remains the dea...

EU diplomats say it is up to Brazil to save Mercosur trade deal

The free-trade treaty reached between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur will not get signed if Brazil does not show concrete steps toward reducing deforestation in the Amazon, European ambassadors said on Wednesday.We ...

Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dead at 78 -Washington Post

Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt Jr., the self-described smut peddler who cares, who used his pornography empire and flair for the outrageous to push the limits of free speech, has died at the age of 78, The Washington Post reported o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021