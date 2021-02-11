Left Menu

Blinken, Saudi foreign minister discuss Yemen, defense -State Department

11-02-2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen and bolstering Saudi Arabia's defenses in a call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said.

The two officials "outlined diplomatic outreach to find a negotiated political settlement to the war in Yemen" and "discussed joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses against attacks on the Kingdom," the State Department said in a statement.

