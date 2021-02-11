Blinken, Saudi foreign minister discuss Yemen, defense -State Department

Blinken, Saudi foreign minister discuss Yemen, defense -State DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 07:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 07:41 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen and bolstering Saudi Arabia's defenses in a call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said.
The two officials "outlined diplomatic outreach to find a negotiated political settlement to the war in Yemen" and "discussed joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses against attacks on the Kingdom," the State Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Antony Blinken
- Yemen
- Saudi
- Kingdom
- State Department
- U.S.
- Saudi Arabia's
ALSO READ
Kingdom Chapter 668: Release set on Jan 31, did Rei stab Shiki? what more we know
EXCLUSIVE-U.N. report accuses Yemen government of money-laundering, Houthis of taking state revenue
Saudi Arabia's futuristic city project in talks over cloud computing deal
Yemen 'Arab Spring' unity torn asunder by hunger and war
Yemen's central bank dismisses UN corruption allegations