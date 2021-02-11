Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Death toll rises to 34, 204 people still missing

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has mounted to 34 and 204 persons are still missing, informed the State Secretariat on Thursday.

ANI | Dehradun(Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:30 IST
Aerial view of the devastation site in Chamoli. (Source: ITBP). Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has mounted to 34 and 204 persons are still missing, informed the State Secretariat on Thursday. Out of the 34 recovered dead bodies, 10 have been identified while 24 of them are yet to be identified.

The Secretariat reported that the two persons working in the Rishi Ganga company informed to be missing before, have safely reached their homes. The rescue operations are underway inside Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli. "There is a possibility that some more people could be stuck inside the tunnel, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) team using vertical drilling to find their whereabouts," said Aparna Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The ITBP troops are helping to construct Jhula Bridge across disconnected villages in Chamoli. The bridge will be used to transport ration from one side of the bridge to another side.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

