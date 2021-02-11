Three-member panel formed to probe furnace oil leak into sea

The Kerala governmenton Thursday set up a three-member committee to conduct a probeinto the leak of about 5,000 litres of furnace oil fromstate-owned Travancore Titanium Products Ltd into the sea.

''A detailed probe is needed on the matter as it hascome to notice that the leakage has caused some environmentalissues,'' Industries minister E P Jayarajan said in a release.

A thorough investigation has to be conducted andreport submitted to the government in 10 days by the committeecomprising Industries department Principal Secretary, A P MMohammed Hanish, Malabar Cements Managing Director M MohamedAli and KMML Managing Director J ChandraBose.

Various organisations took out a march to thecompany this morning demanding compensation for the fishermen.

According to the latest assessment, about 5,000litres of furnace oil from the Travancore Titanium Productshad leaked into the sea on Wednesday over a one km stretch.

Local fishermen had first spotted the leak from thepumping line to the boiler, which had spread from Veli toShangumugham area and alerted TTP officials and authoritiesconcerned.

Company officials said the leak had beenpluggedwithin half-an-hour and the cleaning operationinitiated with the help of locals.

The cleaning process on the beach is still on and thecompany's employees, including women, are participating in thedrive, according to sources.

TTP is a pioneer manufacturer and distributor ofTitanium dioxide Anatase grade pigment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)