Left Menu

U'khand governor faces ire of kin of those trapped inside Tapovan tunnel

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya had to face the ire of the families of those trapped inside a tunnel at Tapovan, when she visited the site to take stock of the rescue work.The families waiting for over four days to be reunited with their closed ones broke down before the governor, seeking her intervention to expedite the rescue operations at the tunnel, where 25-35 people are trapped since the Sunday avalanche in Uttarakhands Chamoli district.Maurya asked them to be patient as relentless efforts were on to rescue those trapped inside the tunnel.A multi-agency rescue operation has been going on.

PTI | Tapovan | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:19 IST
U'khand governor faces ire of kin of those trapped inside Tapovan tunnel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya had to face the ire of the families of those trapped inside a tunnel at Tapovan, when she visited the site to take stock of the rescue work.

The families waiting for over four days to be reunited with their closed ones broke down before the governor, seeking her intervention to expedite the rescue operations at the tunnel, where 25-35 people are trapped since the Sunday avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Maurya asked them to be patient as relentless efforts were on to rescue those trapped inside the tunnel.

''A multi-agency rescue operation has been going on. No effort is being spared. People should be patient,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Woman's body found by roadside, murder suspected

A 35-year-old woman was found dead by the roadside near Bagrai Khurd village here on Thursday in a suspected case of murder, police said.Yashoda, a native of Pyana Kalan village of the district, was living in Kailashpuri area under Khurja D...

Russian prosecutor issues warning over Sunday's planned Navalny protest

The Russian prosecutors office on Thursday issued a formal warning over a protest planned on Valentines Day this weekend in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, saying the event had not been properly authorised.Navalny ally Leon...

India at forefront in global efforts to forge decisive response to COVID-19: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to COVID-19 to ensure collective health and economic well-being.Addressing an event, he said under...

This Valentine's Day, gift the Dyson Corrale straightener with Intelligent Heat Control Technology

The only hair straightener with flexing plates, the Dyson Corrale straightener features pioneering microhinged plate technology, which flex to shape and gather hair, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands in every pass and k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021