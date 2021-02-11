South Africans urged to use water sparingly

Despite the water supply storage capacity of the Northern Cape surpassing the 100% mark, the Department of Water and Sanitation has urged South Africans to use water sparingly.

This as the country remains water scarce.

According to the latest report by the department, the water supply storage capacity of the Northern Cape stands at 104.5%.

"This is by no means a licence to use water wastefully, as South Africa remains a water-scarce country ranked the 30th driest country in the world. The department, therefore, urges all water users including agriculture, farming, mining, industry and all residents to continue to use water sparingly," the department said on Wednesday.

The two largest rivers passing through the Northern Cape, namely, Orange River is at 113.1% and the Vaal River at 103.9% above their storage capacity.

The Bloemhof Dam is at 110.0% and is continuing to spill.

"The Vanderkloof Dam which is bordering between the Free State and Northern Cape is at 109.9% full and spilling a 1 207m3/s with a further 374m3/s going through the Eskom turbines to generate additional electricity.

"Water outflows from the Vanderkloof, the second biggest Dam in the country, have a significant impact on the lower parts of the Orange River," the department said.

The Marksdrift gauging weir, which is just before the Douglas Confluence (where the Vaal merges into one with the Orange River), is recording a flow of 1 876 m3/s.

Katlani, just below the confluence is flowing at 2 518 m3/s, Prieska 2 727 m3/s and in Upington, the flow is at 2 816 m3/s. The Blouputs, close to the Augrabies is flowing at 2 131m3/s.

"Due to localised flooding in some areas, residents are urged to stay clear of rivers, dams, islands and flowing water. Motorists are also warned not to attempt to cross flooded roads,"

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)