Left Menu

No passenger deaths due to train accidents in nearly 22 months: Piyush Goyal

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that there has not been a single passenger death due to train accidents in nearly 22 months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 11:06 IST
No passenger deaths due to train accidents in nearly 22 months: Piyush Goyal
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal speaking in Rajya Sabha on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that there has not been a single passenger death due to train accidents in nearly 22 months. Speaking about the condition of the railway bridges in Rajya Sabha, Goyal said, "Over the last 6 years, we have focused more and more amounts on safety. The last passenger death due to a railway accident happened on March 22, 2019. For the nearly 22 months, we have not had a single passenger death due to train accidents."

The minister said that the government has have focused its attention on bridge repairs and maintenance. "We have a very robust system of inspection, once before monsoon, once after the monsoon. Data of the last inspection of major bridges, important Road Under Bridges and Road Over Bridges has either been put up on the bridge itself, or the nearest Railway Station," Goyal said.

"The common public can be aware of how Railways is maintaining bridges, which will generate confidence," he added. Goyal further said that the government has gone through an elaborate restructuring of the Railway Board.

"In the new restructured Railway Board, We have designated a director-general of safety for the first time, whose total focus will be on safety," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4G contributed nearly 99% of all data traffic in India in 2020: Nokia report

Indias data traffic grew approximately 60 times in the last 5 years 2015-2020 which is amongst the highest globally and 4G constituted nearly 99 of total data traffic consumed across the country in 2020, according to a new report from Nokia...

Salman Khan thanks fans for support after receiving reprieve from Rajasthan court

Superstar Salman Khan has thanked his fans for their continued love and support, hours after a Jodhpur court dismissed Rajasthan governments plea against him for submitting a false affidavit regarding his arms licence.Taking to Twitter on T...

China New Year gala show sparks new racism controversy with blackface performance

Chinas state broadcaster has come under fire once more for a performance featuring dancers made up to look African during its annual gala show to celebrate the Lunar New Year.During CCTVs four-hour show which typically draws hundreds of mil...

Spate of Lunar New Year bookings cheers Australia restaurant amid virus fight

Auspicious shades of red are everywhere in Sydneys Chinatown, where Eric Wong, the proprietor of a seafood restaurant, pulls an orange lobster from a large tank of water and transfers it to another nearby. Last night we were fully booked an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021