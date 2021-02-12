Left Menu

PM Modi wants to clear path for his friends: Rahul on farm laws

Narendra Modi wants to clear the path for his friends, he said.The former Congress chief also alleged that the government has ceded Indian territory to China between Finger 3 and Finger 4 in eastern Ladakh.He would not stand in front of China, but would threaten farmers. This is the reality of Narendra Modi, he said.Gandhi said the prime minister does not understand the power of farmers, labourers and small traders.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:47 IST
PM Modi wants to clear path for his friends: Rahul on farm laws

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the PM wants to clear the path for his friends by implementing the three legislations, which will hit 40 per cent people of the country, who are associated with the agriculture business.

Addressing a farmers' ''mahapanchayat'' in Pilibanga town of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, Gandhi said after demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the farm laws were another blow to the people of the country.

''Forty per cent people, including farmers, traders and labourers, will be hit if these laws are implemented.

''After demonetisation, I had said the move was not against black money, but people did not understand it that time. Then the GST was implemented, which was an attack on small and mid-size businesses. Narendra Modi wants to clear the path for his friends,'' he said.

The former Congress chief also alleged that the government has ceded Indian territory to China between Finger 3 and Finger 4 in eastern Ladakh.

''He would not stand in front of China, but would threaten farmers. This is the reality of Narendra Modi,'' he said.

Gandhi said the prime minister does not understand the power of farmers, labourers and small traders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If Dinesh Trivedi wants to join BJP, we will welcome him, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Reacting to the resignation of the Trinamool Congress TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi as member of Rajya Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that Trivedi can join BJP if he wants. Not just D...

UK economy shrinks 9.9%, biggest annual decline on record

Britains economy suffered its biggest decline on record last year as the coronavirus pandemic closed shops and restaurants and and devastated the travel industry.But even as the Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic...

BJP leader N V Subhash slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhis speech in the Parliament has degraded his image from the level of immature to total unaware as his Hum Do, Hamare Do remark has exposed his innocence in politics, said N V Subhash, BJP leader and grandson of fo...

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday after his apology for sexist remarks failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. Following are some of the reactions from Japan and the world of sports.THOMAS BACH, PRESIDENT OF T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021