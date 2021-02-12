UK Supreme Court allows Nigerians to sue Shell in English courts - ruling

UK Supreme Court allows Nigerians to sue Shell in English courts - rulingReuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:18 IST
The UK Supreme Court on Friday allowed a group of 42,500 Nigerian farmers and fishermen to sue Royal Dutch Shell (RDS) in English courts after years of oil spills in the Niger Delta contaminated land and groundwater.
Senior judges said UK-domiciled Shell, one of the world's biggest energy companies, did have a common law duty of care, in the latest case to test whether multinationals can be held to account for the acts of overseas subsidiaries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
