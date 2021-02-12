Left Menu

Elephant tusks seized, 3 held in Jaipur

A Special Task Force (STF) team apprehended three persons and seized three elephant tusks from them at Kabatbandha Chhak near Brahmani Bridge in Jaipur on Friday, an official statement said.

Visual of elephant tusks seized by STF in Jaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Special Task Force (STF) team apprehended three persons and seized three elephant tusks from them at Kabatbandha Chhak near Brahmani Bridge in Jaipur on Friday, an official statement said. "On the basis of reliable information, STF team conducted a raid at Kabatbandha Chhak near Brahmani Bridge under Jajpur district about a deal of sale of elephant tusks by wildlife criminals today morning, as a result of which three accused persons namely Pitabas Barik, Ananda Mohakud and Ambuja Pradhan were apprehended," stated the release by STF.

Three elephant tusks and other incriminating materials were seized from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such elephant tusks, for which they have been arrested and the matter was forwarded to the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Chandikhol. In this connection, STF registered a case under Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The seized elephant tusks will be sent to Wild Life Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination.

An investigation is on. (ANI)

