'Farmers will go home only after Centre repeals farm laws,' says Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday said farmers will not go home unless the Centre repeals the new farm laws.ANI | Bahadurgarh (Haryana) | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:39 IST
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday said farmers will not go home unless the Centre repeals the new farm laws. Addressing the Mahapanchayat here, Tikait said, "There will be 'Ghar Wapsi' (homecoming) only after farm laws are repealed. Our 'manch' (stage) and 'panch' (people) will be the same. Singhu border will continue to remain our office."
He emphasised that BKU is ready to talk to the Central Government saying, "Whether the Centre wants to talk today, in 10 days, or next year, we are ready. We will not go without removing metal spikes from Delhi. We will march nation-wide. 40 lakh tractors will join the movement," added the farm leader. Tikait further alleged that the people of Gujarat are being jailed by the Government if they want to join the protest.
"We will march nation-wide, go to Gujarat and set it free. It's controlled by the Centre. India is free but people of Gujarat are imprisoned. If they want to join the movement, they are jailed. This is not just the movement of farmers but also of freedom of Gujarat. I will go to Gujarat hold meetings there," said Tikait. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
