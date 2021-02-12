Left Menu

Rs 7,000 cr 5 yr package for development of Wayanad launched

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:54 IST
A Rs 7,000 crore five year packageto double revenue from crops, boost tourism and ramp upinfrastructUre and health facilities in Wayanad was launchedby Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday.

He also released a Detailed Project Report for theCarbon Neutral Park.

''While the country is reeling under severe agriculturalcrisis, the Left government is presenting a comprehensivedevelopment package for the Wayanad district.

The aim is to double revenue from coffee, along withpepper, plantain, ginger and other crops,'' Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said tourism was another key areaof focus ''The package also has provisions towards basicinfrastructure, roads, education and health facilities whileconsidering the ecological sensitivity of the area,'' he said.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who presided, said thepackage provides for advancement of the agricultural andtribal sectors.

To promote coffee from the district, Minister forIndustries, Youth and Sports, E P Jayarajan launched WayanadCoffee Procurement kiosks and handed them over to'Kudumbashree' (women's Self Help Group).

''The government aims to enhance income for growers bymarketing Wayanad yield under the brand name ''Carbon NeutralCoffee.

The first phase of procurement and marketing shall becarried out via Brahmagiri Wayanad Coffee, the stategovernment said in a release.

