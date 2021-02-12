Left Menu

Telangana Governor Tamilisai says she is working on plan for welfare of tribals

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan on Friday said she wanted to focus on takingmeasures for the welfare of tribals and planned to visit theirareas in the state.

''I have a very good plan for the tribals... Post pandemicperiod, how the nutritional status is there, how thelivelihood is...,'' she told reporters here.

Soundararajan, a medical doctor, said she was unable toundertake visits to tribal areas so far due to COVID-19pandemic.

Referring to the 'Raj Bhavan Annam', a recently-launchedprogramme of providing nutritious food to Raj Bhavansanitation workers and students of school attached to it, shesaid she has a similar plan for the tribal areas as well.

Soundararajan, who had visited some tribal areas in thestate before the outbreak of COVID-19, said she might take upa tour to such areas probably by the end of this month withthe pandemic abating.

Earlier, she released a book 'Moving forward with memoriesof maiden year (actions accomplished as Governor in theservice of people of Telangana') at an event held in the RajBhavan.

Soundararajan, who became Telangana Governor inSeptember, 2019, recalled her days in the office, sayingshe had first written to the state government on controllingdengue since she was a doctor.

Though there was some hesitancy initially, thegovernment took it in a positive manner, she said, addingsimilarly, it responded well to her views on checking thespread of COVID-19 when testing was low in the state.

Noting that her endeavour was the well being of people,the Governor said she can be a facilitator in resolvingvarious issues concerning them.

Asked about the coming Tamil Nadu assembly elections,Soundararajan, who had earlier served as BJP president in theneighbouring state, said she cannot indulge in politics beinga governor.

