Thiruvananthapuram lifts ban on fishing and tourism activities

Thiruvananthapuram district administration lifted the temporary ban enforced against fishing and tourism activities on beaches in the state capital on Friday night.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram district administration lifted the temporary ban enforced against fishing and tourism activities on beaches in the state capital on Friday night. "The temporary ban enforced against fishing and tourism activities after the oil spill has been lifted," said District Collector Navjot Khosa.

Khosa also said messages that the consumption of fish from the coast of Thiruvananthapuram district could cause serious health problems are baseless. "The Department of Food Safety is conducting a detailed inspection of the quality of the fish obtained from the affected area. A report on this has been requested to be made available immediately," she said.

She further said that the oil spill has caused some environmental problems in the area. "In view of this, it was suggested not to go fishing temporarily only in the area where the oil spill took place. The Coast Guard said the oil had not spread to other parts of the sea," remarked Khosa.

She further remarked that the Pollution Control Board and the Deputy Director of Fisheries said that the reports suggesting fish were dying in the sea in the affected area were completely baseless. (ANI)

