Delhi Police arrests five over murder of youth in Mangolpuri

Five people have been arrested by Delhi Police after a youth Rinku Sharma died due to stabbing in Mangolpuri area of Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:57 IST
Delhi police PRO,Chinmoy Biswal speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said an FIR was registered immediately in the case.

"The police immediately registered an FIR and five persons have been arrested in this matter so far. We are in touch with family members. And we are looking at all angles in this investigation," Biswal said. "So far, whatever has emerged from our investigation, the incident took place following a scuffle at a birthday party over some business rivalry," he said responding to a query about any other angle to the incident.

Biswal said some youth had gathered in a restaurant to celebrate a birthday party on Wednesday night in the Mangolpuri area. "A quarrel took place during the celebration over an old business rivalry. After this, they left the place. Later on, some youth who were part of the celebration gathered near Rinku Sharma's house and a fight broke out again. In that fight, Rinku Sharma sustained stab injuries and was subsequently taken to hospital. During the treatment, he, unfortunately, succumbed to the injuries," he said added.

S Dhama, Additional DCP, Outer district, Delhi Police also said Sharma was stabbed at a birthday party in Mangolpuri on February 10. "He later died at the hospital. Quarrel turned scuffle began over shutting down of a restaurant. Any other motive alluded to the incident is factually wrong. Five accused have been arrested," he said. (ANI)

