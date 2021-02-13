Left Menu

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 1.20 lakh cr so far this kharif marketing season

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 18:49 IST
Govt procures paddy worth Rs 1.20 lakh cr so far this kharif marketing season

Paddy procurement has increased 16 per cent so far this kharif marketing season at 638.57 lakh tonne, valued at Rs 1,20,562 crore, amid ongoing farmers' protest at borders of the national capital.

Kharif marketing year starts from October. ''In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per existing MSP schemes, as was done in previous seasons,'' an official statement said.

The government has purchased 638.57 lakh tonne till February 12, up 16.25 per cent from 549.30 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous marketing year.

''About 91.69 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 1,20,562.19 crore,'' the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 638.57 lakh tonne, Punjab has contributed 202.82 lakh tonne.

Procurement operations of seed cotton (Kapas) under MSP are going on smoothly across many states. ''Till February 12, a quantity of 91,35,211 cotton bales valuing Rs 26,643.55 crore has been procured benefitting 18,90,736 farmers,'' it said. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months seeking repeal of the three new farm legislations, introduced by the Centre last year, saying those are pro-corporate and can weaken the mandi system.

Till now, 11 rounds of talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmer unions have been held to end the stalemate. The Centre has offered suspension of the legislations for 1-1.5 years but the unions have rejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Integrated solid waste management project approved for Jammu city

To mitigate issues related to unscientific disposal of municipal solid waste in Jammu city, the administrative council on Saturday approved establishment of an integrated solid waste management project by the National Agriculture Cooperativ...

Jorge Almirón resigns as coach of Spanish club Elche

Argentine coach Jorge Almirn has stepped down as coach of Spanish club Elche.Almirn announced he was leaving the team he took over at the start of the season following a 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Friday.Almirn leaves the modest side from so...

Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K

With an aim to optimally utilize the demographic dividend of Jammu and Kashmir, the administrative council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the proposal to register the Mission Youth as a Society under the Societies Re...

Some people agitating just for sake of protest: Khattar on farmers' stir

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said some people are agitating just for the sake of protest against the Centres farm laws, which reflects their vested political intent.He, however, said the Centre will be ready for any amende...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021