Left Menu

Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter visits farmers' protest site in Ghazipur

Mahatma Gandhis granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee on Saturday visited Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to extend support to the farmers movement against the Centres contentious farm laws, according to a BKU statement.The 84-year-old Bhattacharjee, who is also the chairperson of National Gandhi Museum, exhorted farmers to remain peaceful in their protest and urged the government to take care of the farming community.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:20 IST
Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter visits farmers' protest site in Ghazipur
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee on Saturday visited Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to extend support to the farmers' movement against the Centre's contentious farm laws, according to a BKU statement.

The 84-year-old Bhattacharjee, who is also the chairperson of National Gandhi Museum, exhorted farmers to remain peaceful in their protest and urged the government to "take care" of the farming community. She was joined by Gandhi Smarak Nidhi chairman Ramchandra Rahi, All-India Sarv Seva Sangha managing trustee Ashok Saran, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi director Sanjay Singha and National Gandhi Museum director A Annamalai. "We have not come here as part of any political programme. We have come here today for the farmers, who have fed all of us our whole life," Bhattacharjee said, according to the statement by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), the farmers union leading the protest here. "We are because of you all. In the benefit of farmers lies the benefit of the country and all of us," she was quoted as telling the protesters, who are camping at Ghazipur since November with a demand that the Centre repeal the three new farm laws and make a new one to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops. She recalled that the first fight for independence from the British rule in 1857 had also started from Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh. Bhattacharjee said she has come to the protest site to pray for the farmers, according to the statement issued by BKU's media in-charge Dharmendra Malik. "I want that whatever happens, farmers should be benefitted by it. Nobody is unaware of the hard work that the farmers do and it is not to be said again that in the benefit of farmers lies the benefit of our country, and all of us," she said. Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November in protest against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September. They claim that the new laws and lack of a law on MSP would hurt their livelihoods while the government has maintained that the legislations are pro-farmer. The impasse continues even after 11 rounds of formal talks between the government and farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM lauds Shah's, Sitharaman's speeches in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Home Minister Amit Shahs address in Lok Sabha while piloting a bill related to Jammu and Kashmir and said his wonderful speech was extensive in detail and highlighted the governments efforts f...

Strong quake hits Japan''s northeast coast; no tsunami alert

A strong earthquake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan late Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said.The Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, which had meltdowns following a...

COVID-19: Nagpur sees 486 cases, 5 deaths, 266 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur reached 1,38,300 on Saturday after 486 people weredetected with the infection, while the death toll increased byfive and the recovery count by 266, an official said.The district has so far witnessed 4,2...

Myanmar army suspends laws limiting forces, hunts protest backers

Myanmars junta on Saturday suspended laws constraining security forces from detaining suspects or searching private property without court approval and ordered the arrest of well-known backers of mass protests against this months coup.The a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021