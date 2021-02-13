Left Menu

Use technology to improve quality of handloom products: Assam CM tells weavers

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 22:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@CMOfficeAssam)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday emphasised the use of technologies in the handloom industry and appealed to weavers to improve the quality of their products to capture new markets.

Addressing the ''Sipini Samaroh 2021'' (Weavers'Conclave) organised by the textiles department, he said the handloom sector is playing an important role to strengthen the state's economy.

He urged weavers to improve standards of indigenous products such as ''Eri'' and ''Muga'' silks to boost demand for such items in the domestic and international markets.

Stating that local weavers should control the state's handloom market, Sonowal said a survey must be conducted on production, value addition and marketing to estimate the requirement of clothing materials.

He presented awards to several weavers for their skills and distributed solar lamps and weaving equipment among them in the programme.

Handloom and Textiles Minister Ranjit Dutta claimed that the sector is the second biggest employer in the state after agriculture.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government for the sector, he said handloom training centres for weavers have been set up and they are getting yarns at subsidised rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

