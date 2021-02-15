Left Menu

Siliguri's dog show draws huge crowd

The North Bengal Exotic Pet Association (NBEPA) organised a pet dog show in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Sunday to spread awareness among the people about how to take care of their pets at home.

ANI | Darjeeling (West-Bengal) | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:57 IST
Siliguri's dog show draws huge crowd
A visual from the pet dog show in Siliguri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The North Bengal Exotic Pet Association (NBEPA) organised a pet dog show in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Sunday to spread awareness among the people about how to take care of their pets at home. NBEPA secretary Avijit Banik told ANI that over 125 dogs of different breeds participated in the show. These include Pug, Poodles, Siberian Hasky, German Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever, Kokers panion, Pomeranian, Cross breed, Dachshund, Speech, Dalmatian, and Lhasa apso.

"Doctors have recommended people to keep dogs as a pet in their homes to reduce stress. From next year, we will organize this event on a larger scale. We are giving tips to people on how one can become more friendly with dogs," he said. Bainik said that the main motto of the show is to spread the message that everyone should love and adopt dogs.

Abbash, a participant said, "I am a dog lover. I come here for the first time. In this event, I learned about vaccination for dogs and hygiene maintenance." Dogs from various parts of the city and from adjacent state Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand took part in the show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After U'khand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme IWMP to encourage plantation of t...

Indian Angel Network plans to invest over Rs 100 cr in start-ups in 2021

Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network IAN is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel to...

Snow leopard known for her 7 healthy cubs dies after cancer

A snow leopard that gained national attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at 17 years old, a New Jersey zoo said Sunday.Himani, who reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was...

Another elephant found dead in Karlapat sanctuary, 6 jumbos die in 14 days

Another female elephant wasfound dead near a waterbody at Karlapat Wildlife sanctuary inOdishas Kalahandi district, a Forest official said.With the latest jumbo death, six elephants fivefemale and a calf - have died at Karlapat Wildlife san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021