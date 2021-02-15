Siliguri's dog show draws huge crowd

The North Bengal Exotic Pet Association (NBEPA) organised a pet dog show in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Sunday to spread awareness among the people about how to take care of their pets at home. NBEPA secretary Avijit Banik told ANI that over 125 dogs of different breeds participated in the show. These include Pug, Poodles, Siberian Hasky, German Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever, Kokers panion, Pomeranian, Cross breed, Dachshund, Speech, Dalmatian, and Lhasa apso.

"Doctors have recommended people to keep dogs as a pet in their homes to reduce stress. From next year, we will organize this event on a larger scale. We are giving tips to people on how one can become more friendly with dogs," he said. Bainik said that the main motto of the show is to spread the message that everyone should love and adopt dogs.

Abbash, a participant said, "I am a dog lover. I come here for the first time. In this event, I learned about vaccination for dogs and hygiene maintenance." Dogs from various parts of the city and from adjacent state Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand took part in the show. (ANI)

