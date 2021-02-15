Left Menu

Delhi: Petrol price up 26 paise, diesel by 29 paise

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in the national capital and stood at Rs 88.99 per litre and Rs 79.35 per litre, respectively on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 09:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in the national capital and stood at Rs 88.99 per litre and Rs 79.35 per litre, respectively on Monday. As compared to yesterday, the price of petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while diesel price increased by 29 paise.

Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel. The price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by Rs 50 per unit yesterday in Delhi.

The LPG gas cylinder will cost Rs 769 per cylinder in Delhi from today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

