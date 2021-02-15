Day after fainting at Vadodara rally, Gujarat CM tests positive for COVID-19

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. This comes after Rupani collapsed on stage on Sunday while addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in the Nizampura area of Vadodara.

He was rushed to the hospital for a medical check-up. "His (Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's) condition is stable. All his medical check-up reports including EGC and CT scan are normal. There is nothing to worry about. He will be kept at the hospital for 24 hours just for observation," Dr RK Patel said on Sunday. (ANI)

