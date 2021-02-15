Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education inaugurates two-day textbook translation workshop

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday organised a two-day workshop to initiate translation of the Environmental Studies textbooks from standard 3 to 5, and of Mathematics textbooks from standard 1 to 5, into four official languages (Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri, and Hindi).

15-02-2021
A photo from the workshop inauguration meeting. . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday organised a two-day workshop to initiate translation of the Environmental Studies textbooks from standard 3 to 5, and of Mathematics textbooks from standard 1 to 5, into four official languages (Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri, and Hindi). JKBOSE chairman, Professor Veena Pandita inaugurated the workshop, and JKBOSE secretary, Maneesha Sareen, presided over the program.

Professor Pandita congratulated the Academic Section of JKBOSE for taking the lead in translating the textbooks into four official languages for the primary classes. "Nothing is more facilitating in knowledge acquisition than the expression of ideas in the language one is born and brought up. The children grasp the essence of non-trivial concepts in their own local language quickly and providing texts in their mother tongue shall be a potent medium to use the power of language in enhancing the competence of learners," Pandita said.

"The translation is a nuanced process of knowledge transaction and needs utmost care and expertise so that the soul and essence of the source language are appropriately conveyed in the target language. I am sanguine that this endeavor shall be accomplished well and our future generation will not only be trained in the latest technological development but shall also be efficient language users," she added. Maneesha Sareen congratulated the organisers and hoped that the initiatives taken by JKBOSE will be truly helpful in realizing the objectives embedded in the vision document of NEP 2020.

"Neither the knowledge should be lost nor the language be compromised in the process of translation. A translator must devise a viable strategy in which the technical essence is best possibly transacted in the local expression," she remarked. About 24 experts from Jammu and 33 experts from Kashmir drawn from the translation industry, School Education Department, and SCERT participated in the workshop.

The workshop for Urdu and Kashmiri languages is being organised at JKBOSE Srinagar regional office, and at the JK BOSE Jammu Divisional Office for Hindi and Dogri languages. (ANI)

