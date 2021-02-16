Left Menu

Recalling the gesture of her grandmother, former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on Basant Panchami, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a nostalgic post as she greeted the nation on the occasion of the festival.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:18 IST
Priyanka Gandhi recalls her grandmother while wishing on Basant Panchami
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Image Credit: ANI

Recalling the gesture of her grandmother, former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on Basant Panchami, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a nostalgic post as she greeted the nation on the occasion of the festival. Priyanka Gandhi in her latest tweet recalled that on Basant Panchami, her grandmother used to place yellow handkerchiefs in her and her brother Rahul Gandhi's pockets before going to school.

She further added that continuing with her grandmother's tradition, her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi decorates their house with mustard flowers on Basant Panchami. "On the occasion of Basant Panchami, my grandmother Indira ji used to put a yellow handkerchief in the pocket of both of us before going to school. Even today, continuing to the tradition, my mother asks for mustard flowers and decorates them on the day of Basant Panchami. May Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, do well to everyone. Happy Basant Panchami to all of you," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Basant Panchami, also known as 'Vasant Panchami', marks the arrival of the spring season in India. Basant Panchami is also dedicated to the goddess of knowledge, Goddess Saraswati who bestows her devotees with lots of wisdom, learning and knowledge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

