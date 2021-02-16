Left Menu

SC directs AIIMS Gorakhpur to conduct exams for students denied permission due to low attendance

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Gorakhpur to conduct the examinations for 11 first-year students whose attendance was low due to Covid-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:51 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Gorakhpur to conduct the examinations for 11 first-year students whose attendance was low due to Covid-19. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, in its order, directed AIIMS Gorakhpur to conduct the examinations.

Justice Rao also said that this decision should not be taken as an example. Eleven students of AIIMS Gorakhpur had moved the Apex Court seeking its direction to allow them to sit in the first-year examinations.

They had filed the petition under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution seeking appropriate directions to the concerned authorities. The AIIMS Gorakhpur had refused to allow the 11 students to sit in the first-year examinations on account of low attendance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

