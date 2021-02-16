Left Menu

6 injured in brawl over motorcycle in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, 5 arrested

Six people were injured in a fight between neighbours over the falling of a motorcycle in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Monday night, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Six people were injured in a fight between neighbours over the falling of a motorcycle in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Monday night, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. "The persons involved in the brawl were in an inebriated condition," said the police.

Of the six injured, two received bullet injuries and were admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in a serious condition. "One of the two persons admitted at the hospital was discharged today morning and the other continues to undergo treatment at the hospital," the police further said.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case and further investigation is underway, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

