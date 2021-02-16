Left Menu

Portals of Badrinath Temple to open on May 18

Portals of Badrinath Temple will open on May 18, at 4

ANI | Badrinath (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:57 IST
Portals of Badrinath Temple to open on May 18
Badrinath temple. Image Credit: ANI

Portals of Badrinath Temple will open on May 18, at 4:15 am, a Chardham Devasthanam Board official said on Tuesday. The auspicious hour and date for the reopening of the temple were decided at a ceremony held on the occasion of Basant Panchami at Narendra Nagar Palace, the residence of the erstwhile Tehri royals.

The Tel Kalash (Gadu Ghara) Yatra will begin on 29 April. The portals of Badrinath Temple were closed for the winter season on November 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

