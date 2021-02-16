Left Menu

PM announces ex-gratia for victims of MP's Sidhi bus accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those who have lost their lives in the Sidhi bus accident on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:25 IST
Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of those who have lost their lives in the Sidhi bus accident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those who have lost their lives in the Sidhi bus accident on Tuesday. "PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," Prime Minister's Office tweeted on Tuesday.

A bus carrying 54 people from Sidhi to Satna fell into a canal as the driver lost control. The death toll has mounted to 39 so far. Expressing grief over the situation, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a bus accident in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured as rescue operations are underway."

39 bodies have been recovered from the Sidhi bus accident site, where a bus carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal, said Ravindra Kumar Choudhary, District Collector, on Tuesday. "Seven people have been rescued and the search operation is underway and now the search in the canal is going to start," said NDRF.

A team of two ministers will visit the accident site after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called a meeting to discuss the incident. (ANI)

