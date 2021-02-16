Pilot Pey Jal Survekshan under Jal Jeevan Mission-Urban launched

A Pilot Pey Jal Survekshan under Jal Jeevan Mission- Urban has been launched by Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA, here today. Providing details of the Pilot, Shri Mishra informed that Pey Jal Survekshan will be conducted in cities to ascertain the equitable distribution of water, reuse of wastewater and mapping of water bodies with respect to quantity and quality of water through a challenging process. "As the first step, Ministry has decided to launch a pilot on Pey Jal Survekshan in 10 cities namely Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur. Based on the learnings of the pilot, this Suraksha will be extended to all the AMRUT cities", he further informed.

Data on drinking water, wastewater management, non-revenue water and condition of 3 water bodies in the city will be collected through face-to-face interviews with citizens and municipal officials as per the approved questionnaire, on-call interviews, water sample collection and laboratory testing, and field survey for non-revenue water.

The mission will be monitored through a technology-based platform on which beneficiary response will be monitored along with progress and output-outcome. Funding from Government for projects will be in three tranches of 20:40:40. The third instalment will be released based on functional outcomes achieved and credible exclusion will be exercised while funding.

Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) (JJM (U)) is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households through functional taps in all 4,378 statutory towns in accordance with SDG Goal- 6. Also, sewerage/septage management in 500 AMRUT cities with the objective of making them water-secure are the major focus areas under JJM (U). Estimated gap in urban household tap connections is 2.68 crores and the estimated gap in sewer connections/septage in 500 AMRUT cities is 2.64 crore, which is proposed to be covered in JJM (U).

Rejuvenation of water bodies to augment sustainable freshwater supply and creating green spaces and sponge cities to reduce floods and enhance amenity value through an Urban Aquifer Management plan are other focus areas.

JJM (U) will promote the circular economy of water through the development of city water balance plan for each city focusing on recycle/reuse of treated sewage, rejuvenation of water bodies and water conservation. 20% of water demand to be met by reused water with development of institutional mechanism. A Technology Sub-Mission for water is proposed to leverage the latest global technologies in the field of water. Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign is proposed to spread awareness among masses about the conservation of water.

Mission also has a reform agenda, under which City Water Potability Index, reduction in non-revenue water, municipal finance reforms, rainwater harvesting, recycle water to meet at least 20% of total water demand by 2025 and rejuvenating three water bodies per ULB are the key proposed reforms. The ULBs will be incentivized for successful implementation of the reforms.

The total outlay proposed for JJM (U) is ₹2,87,000 crore which includes ₹10,000 crores for continuing financial support to AMRUT Mission. In order to promote Public-Private Partnership, it has been mandated for cities with having the million-plus population to take up PPP projects worth a minimum of 10 percent of their total project fund allocation.

For the North East and the Hill States, central funding for projects will be 90%. For Union Territories, central funding will be 100%. For cities will less than 1 lakh population, central funding will be 50%; for cities with 1 lakh to 10 lakh population, central funding will be one third; and for cities with a million-plus population, central funding will be 25%.

