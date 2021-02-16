Left Menu

KVIC supplies 850 khadi silk sarees to Delhi police

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Tuesday supplied 850 khadi silk sarees to the Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Tuesday supplied 850 khadi silk sarees to the Delhi Police. "The purchase order by Delhi Police manifests Khadi's growing acceptance in various government agencies. Use of Khadi in our forces will significantly add to its popularity among masses. At the same time, such prestigious orders are a big boost for Khadi artisans," said KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Saxena added, "The supply of sarees was accorded high priority and the consignment was delivered within time. These sarees will be worn by women front desk executives of Delhi Police who deal with the general public on a daily basis. This will further enhance Khadi's visibility." "The Delhi Police had provided the sample and it was accordingly developed by KVIC and approved by Delhi Police," informed an official statement.

"The consignment worth over Rs 25 lakh has been delivered to Delhi Police in less than 2 months after receiving the purchase order," the statement added. The dual-tone sarees are made of high-quality Tasar-Katia silk. The sarees have been woven by traditional artisans in West Bengal who specialise in making this variety of silk. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

