RT-PCR mandatory for passengers arriving from Brazil, S Africa at Bengaluru airport

The Karnataka government on Tuesday made RT-PCR test for international travellers, who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa during their journey, mandatory upon arrival at Bengaluru airport.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Tuesday made RT-PCR test for international travellers, who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa during their journey, mandatory upon arrival at Bengaluru airport. "In view of new variants of SARS-COV-2 identified in Brazil and South Africa, it is mandatory that international travellers who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa, irrespective of their negative RT-PCR test before boarding the flight, should additionally undergo RT-PCR testing at Bengaluru airport," said Health and Family Welfare Services commissioner in a statement.

"Those who test positive shall undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days and the positive sample shall be sent to NIMHANS for genome sequencing. They shall be discharged after two consecutive negative testings through RT-PCR, done 24 hours apart," the statement added. The circular also informed that those who test negative upon arrival shall be in home quarantine for 14 days and a follow-up RT-PCR shall be conducted on the seventh day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

