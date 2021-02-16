UP STF arrests two persons connected to PFI who planned to attack important places

Uttar Pradesh STF has arrested two persons connected to Popular Front of India (PFI) who were planning to target those holding important positions in Hindu organisations, police said on Tuesday. "Explosives, detonators, weapons and incriminating documents were seized from them," said Prashant Kumar, UP ADG, Law and Order at a press conference.

"They were planning an attack at important places in the State and target those holding important positions in Hindu organisations," Kumar said. Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan from Kerala are the two PFI members who have been arrested by UP STF today, the ADG said. They had been trying to expand their network, he added.

Describing the arrest, Kumar said, "We got information on February 11 that they will come by train and when the search was done then they were not found. But today another input was available that they will be meeting at Kukrail Picnic Spot where our team nabbed them." "Their plan was to execute bomb blast on the occasion of Vasant Panchami in programmes of Hindu organisations and kill various people including high-level dignitaries," he said. (ANI)

