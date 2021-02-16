Left Menu

UP STF arrests two persons connected to PFI who planned to attack important places

Uttar Pradesh STF has arrested two persons connected to Popular Front of India (PFI) who were planning to target those holding important positions in Hindu organisations, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:34 IST
UP STF arrests two persons connected to PFI who planned to attack important places
Prashant Kumar, UP ADG, Law and Order (Photo Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh STF has arrested two persons connected to Popular Front of India (PFI) who were planning to target those holding important positions in Hindu organisations, police said on Tuesday. "Explosives, detonators, weapons and incriminating documents were seized from them," said Prashant Kumar, UP ADG, Law and Order at a press conference.

"They were planning an attack at important places in the State and target those holding important positions in Hindu organisations," Kumar said. Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan from Kerala are the two PFI members who have been arrested by UP STF today, the ADG said. They had been trying to expand their network, he added.

Describing the arrest, Kumar said, "We got information on February 11 that they will come by train and when the search was done then they were not found. But today another input was available that they will be meeting at Kukrail Picnic Spot where our team nabbed them." "Their plan was to execute bomb blast on the occasion of Vasant Panchami in programmes of Hindu organisations and kill various people including high-level dignitaries," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sevilla v Dortmund a contest between two masters of recruitment

Few clubs can rival Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund when it comes to hiring talented youngsters on the cheap and turning them into transfer gold and the two leaders in talent spotting come face to face in the Champions League on Wednesday.Dor...

Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism

Spain hopes the introduction of vaccination passports combined with pre-travel COVID-19 testing will allow British tourists to return to Spanish destinations this summer, a tourism ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday. We support the vac...

Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogans government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq.In a fierce parl...

Black franchise owner sues McDonald's, cites persistent bias

The Black owner of 14 McDonalds franchises in Ohio says one of the worlds largest restaurant chains has shown more favourable treatment to white owners and denied him the opportunity to buy restaurants in more affluent communities, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021